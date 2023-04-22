Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Historic Day For Kiwis Living In Australia; Citizens Rights Restored

Saturday, 22 April 2023, 12:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed Australia’s historic decision to provide a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia, saying it will bring the two countries closer together.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese made the announcement this morning, in the 50th anniversary year of the trans-Tasman travel arrangement, which allows each country’s people to live and work in the other country.

“This is the biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in a generation and restores most of the rights Kiwis had in Australia before they were revoked in 2001,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Successive New Zealand Prime Ministers have advocated for this change for two decades. It’s pleasing that the close relationship between leaders of two like-minded governments was instrumental in reaching this outcome.

“Today’s announcement brings our nations closer together. It underscores the strength and breadth of the bonds between our countries ahead of my visit this weekend.

“These changes will make a real and meaningful difference to the lives of many New Zealanders and their children by giving those who decide to take up Australian citizenship similar rights to Australians living in New Zealand.

“Kiwis taking up Australian citizenship will still retain their New Zealand citizenship. These dual citizens are not lost to New Zealand – but draw us closer together.”

“It will apply to Kiwis on temporary, special category, visas who have arrived since 2001 and lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard criteria for citizenship including character checks and intention to reside in Australia.

“Children born in Australia since 1 July 2022 to a New Zealand parent living there will also automatically be entitled to citizenship. This will make critical services available to them.

“Most of us know someone who’s moved across the Tasman. They work hard, pay taxes and deserve a fair go. These changes deliver that and reverse erosions that have taken place over 20 years.”

The announcement delivers on Prime Minister Albanese’s commitment that no New Zealander should be left ‘permanently temporary’ in Australia.

“I acknowledge and thank Prime Minister Albanese for his instrumental role in prioritising these improvements.

“This visit was deliberately timed to be on the closest weekend to Anzac Day to reinforce our two countries’ unique Anzac bonds.

“I will be officially celebrating the new policy alongside Prime Minister Albanese at a citizenship ceremony in Brisbane tomorrow, followed by a community barbeque.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I will also visit a cemetery in Brisbane to attend the unveiling of plaques for the previously unmarked graves of soldiers who served during the two World Wars.

“The unveiling is the result of a joint project between the New Zealand Remembrance Army and the Australian Remembrance Army and is a poignant and fitting way to mark our Anzac Day connection during the visit.

“The graves of New Zealand soldiers have been identified at the ceremony and brass plaques installed so that their service contribution is remembered.

“New Zealand will hold a parallel event in Havelock, Marlborough, on Anzac Day to unveil the grave of an Australian Infantry Force private.”

Notes:

The pathway to citizenship:

· Rights come into effect on 1 July, 2023.

· Applies to Kiwis on temporary, special category, visas who have lived in Australia for four years, and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria (e.g. pass a character check, adequate knowledge of Australia, a basic English competency, will continue to reside in or have a connection with Australia) and attend a citizenship ceremony.

· Is retrospective. Those in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first.

· Is affordable (the fee is A$490).

· Has no minimum income requirement or health requirement.

· Gives Kiwis access to services and benefits, once they become citizens.

· Allows Kiwi children born in Australia to become citizens at birth (rather than waiting till they turn 10, as they do now).

Applies to New Zealand citizens, including New Zealand citizens from the states and territories within the Realm of New Zealand (the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 