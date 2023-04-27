Parliament

Another “No Frills” Vision On Tax

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Green Party

It could not be clearer: more Green MPs is the only way New Zealand will get a government that will rebalance the tax system and provide everyone with what they need to live a good life.

“The Prime Minister’s speech today could not have been any clearer about the need for a stronger Green Party voice in the next Government. That is the only way Aotearoa will get a government that will take bold action to build a cleaner, fairer future for all of us,” says co-leader of the Green Party, Marama Davidson.

“Only yesterday, New Zealanders were given explosive evidence that the wealthiest few percent in this country are not paying their fair share, while accumulating massive unearned wealth. The super-rich in Aotearoa are paying a lower effective tax rate than nurses and teachers.

“Not only this but Government spending in 2022 on welfare (including superannuation), health, and education was only just above the combined wealth of the 311 covered in yesterday’s report.

“The money we need to support each other is clearly already there. But, as we saw yesterday, unfair rules are keeping it in the padded pockets of the few rather than fairly distributing it amongst all of us.

“It is time to be bold and rewrite the rules to make sure the wealthiest people in New Zealand pay their fair share. People can see clearly that what is stopping this from happening is a majority government.

“It’s not good enough for politicians to rely on tired and disproven arguments about restraining spending. It shows a lack of vision for building the fair and inclusive Aotearoa we need. The political choice is clear: we can have a more equal society with better public services if the Government acts sensibly on tax.

“We cannot let another generation inherit the burden of slow progress.

“2023 is the greatest opportunity Aotearoa will ever have to elect a government that will create a liveable future for all of us,” says Marama Davidson.

Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>


