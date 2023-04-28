Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“The recent release of benefit statistics shows that the cost-of-living crisis is completely out of control with more than $247 million spent in the last three months on hardship payments – the highest in New Zealand’s history.

“Almost 659,000 New Zealanders received a hardship assistance payment in the first quarter of this year – more than a 100 per cent increase compared with five years ago.

“The vast majority of hardship payments were for food, making it abundantly clear Kiwis are struggling to put food on the table.

“Labour has been in power for over five and half years and their economic mismanagement and lack of plan to address the cost-of-living crisis is hurting too many New Zealanders, who are now unable to live without additional financial support.

“National has a plan to help combat the cost of living. We will bring discipline to government spending, reduce cost on businesses, fix worker shortages and provide tax relief to hard working Kiwis.”

© Scoop Media

