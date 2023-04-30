Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Will Deliver More Nurses And Midwives

Sunday, 30 April 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will incentivise more Kiwis to study nursing or midwifery in return for bonding them to work in New Zealand for the first five years of their career, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“New Zealand’s health system is in crisis, with a severe shortage of nurses and midwives contributing to ballooning waitlists, delays accessing treatment, and dangerously overcrowded emergency departments.

“New Zealand does not train enough nurses or midwives to address this shortage, and the ones we do train are being aggressively recruited to move overseas.

“In the last five years under Labour, almost 19,000 nurses have left the public health system.

“Nurses and midwives are doing their best, but they have been badly failed by a government that has not prioritised investing in the frontline.

“Instead of urgently addressing the workforce crisis, Labour has restructured the bureaucracy, while hard-working and dedicated health professionals have struggled with the weight of a faltering system.

“A National government won’t stand by and allow our hard-working frontline to continue to burn-out. That’s why today I’m announcing National’s plan to deliver more nurses and midwives.

“Under National, the Government will pay nurses’ and midwives’ student loan repayments up to $4,500 a year for the first five years of their career. This means a nurse or midwife over five years would be $22,500 better off.

“This increases their take-home pay by $87 a week.

“To access the scheme, nurses and midwives will need to enter into a bonding agreement with the Government, where they commit to working in New Zealand for at least five years after they graduate.

“This will also be open to registered nurses and midwives already in the workforce who have graduated within the last five years, on a pro-rata basis. This will support the health sector to retain these early-career nurses and midwives in New Zealand.

“National will also make New Zealand more competitive in the global competition for skilled workers, by allowing qualified overseas nurses and midwives to come here on a six-month temporary visa without a job offer to look for work and to bring their immediate family members with them.

“We will also establish a relocation support scheme, offering up to 1,000 qualified overseas nurses and midwives relocation grants worth up to $10,000 each to support their move to New Zealand.

“Nurses and midwives are at the frontline of our collapsing health system and are bearing the brunt of the shortage. Having to work long shifts without enough staff is driving stress, anxiety and burn-out. Something needs to urgently change.

“Labour has overseen a crisis in the health workforce. National will deliver more nurses and midwives so our hard-working frontline feel supported, and Kiwis can access the health care they deserve.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 