Winter Energy Payment To Help Over A Million People During The Colder Months

Sunday, 30 April 2023, 2:12 pm
Over one-million New Zealanders will receive more cost of living relief from tomorrow, with the Winter Energy Payment kicking in once again for people receiving New Zealand Superannuation, a Main Benefit or Veteran’s Pension.

From 1 May to 1 October this year single people who are eligible for the payment, with no dependent children will receive an extra $20.46 per week while couples and people with children will receive an extra $31.82 per week.

This is on top of the increase to Superannuation and the Veteran’s Pension in the past month, which saw those over 65 receive $102.84 more in total a fortnight, and a single person living alone an extra $66.86.

“The Winter Energy Payment was part of our Government’s Families Package in 2017. It was designed to provide older New Zealanders and many of our low income families with more money to meet the cost of heating their homes over winter,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Having a warm home is an essential part of preventing respiratory illnesses through the winter season and lowers the risk of other health issues.

“We know that the timing of this additional income will be welcomed for our lower income New Zealanders and will help them meet the cost of living over the months ahead.”

The Winter Energy Payment is a non-taxable payment and doesn’t affect other payments people may be getting.

People who are eligible to receive the Winter Energy Payment will get it automatically from their next payment date along with their regular weekly or fortnightly payments. They don’t need to apply for this payment.

For more information about the Winter Energy Payment, visit: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/winter-energy-payment.html

