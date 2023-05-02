Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$327 Million Of Auckland’s Fuel Tax Collecting Dust

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Over $327 million collected by the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax is sitting idle in the Government’s bank account, while Aucklanders remain stuck in traffic that is only getting worse, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“New figures released to National reveal that almost half of the $700 million fleeced by Labour’s regional fuel tax in Auckland is collecting dust.

“Labour claimed the tax was desperately needed to fix Auckland’s congestion problem. But while Labour continues to take money from hardworking Aucklanders, congestion remains frustratingly high.

“The Auckland Regional Fuel Tax joins the long line of other taxes that Labour has introduced, all while delivering worse outcomes on our roads.

“With Labour having wasted $51 million on a failed attempt to build an unpopular cycle bridge and five years of non-delivery on light rail, Aucklanders are rightly asking why they're still paying this tax when little is being done to improve Auckland’s transport network.

“And if you’re a farmer or tradie in Auckland, Labour is making matters even worse for you by increasing the Ute Tax to continue subsidising wealthy people to buy Teslas.

“Labour just can’t help but keep taxing Kiwis more, despite the fact New Zealand is in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“If Labour isn’t going to spend the regional fuel tax money on transport projects, then the it should be scrapped to give relief to Kiwis struggling in this cost of living crisis.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection
More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of our lakes, rivers and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa... More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>


SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 