$327 Million Of Auckland’s Fuel Tax Collecting Dust

Over $327 million collected by the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax is sitting idle in the Government’s bank account, while Aucklanders remain stuck in traffic that is only getting worse, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“New figures released to National reveal that almost half of the $700 million fleeced by Labour’s regional fuel tax in Auckland is collecting dust.

“Labour claimed the tax was desperately needed to fix Auckland’s congestion problem. But while Labour continues to take money from hardworking Aucklanders, congestion remains frustratingly high.

“The Auckland Regional Fuel Tax joins the long line of other taxes that Labour has introduced, all while delivering worse outcomes on our roads.

“With Labour having wasted $51 million on a failed attempt to build an unpopular cycle bridge and five years of non-delivery on light rail, Aucklanders are rightly asking why they're still paying this tax when little is being done to improve Auckland’s transport network.

“And if you’re a farmer or tradie in Auckland, Labour is making matters even worse for you by increasing the Ute Tax to continue subsidising wealthy people to buy Teslas.

“Labour just can’t help but keep taxing Kiwis more, despite the fact New Zealand is in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“If Labour isn’t going to spend the regional fuel tax money on transport projects, then the it should be scrapped to give relief to Kiwis struggling in this cost of living crisis.”

