Whaitiri Distraction Won’t Make Streets Safer Or Life Affordable

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Meka Whaitiri’s defection from Labour is ultimately a distraction from the real issues New Zealanders face, but it also highlights some of the reasons the Government is incapable of dealing with them,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“How is Hipkins expected to manage 60,000 public servants when he can’t keep track of 65 MPs? Labour is caught up in internal politics when they should be addressing issues like keeping New Zealand’s streets safe, making life affordable, and getting on with the rebuild in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“The real losers here are the long-suffering residents of cyclone-affected regions. They’ve watched the Government muck around for months and have now seen two Cyclone Recovery Ministers depart.

“Whaitiri should be ashamed that she is busy playing politics when she should be doing her job and helping these people get on with their lives.

“While Labour is focussed on themselves, almost every aspect of New Zealand society continues to decline. It’s time to get the country out of the ditch.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of "Greedflation"


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


