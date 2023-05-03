Whaitiri Distraction Won’t Make Streets Safer Or Life Affordable

“Meka Whaitiri’s defection from Labour is ultimately a distraction from the real issues New Zealanders face, but it also highlights some of the reasons the Government is incapable of dealing with them,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“How is Hipkins expected to manage 60,000 public servants when he can’t keep track of 65 MPs? Labour is caught up in internal politics when they should be addressing issues like keeping New Zealand’s streets safe, making life affordable, and getting on with the rebuild in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“The real losers here are the long-suffering residents of cyclone-affected regions. They’ve watched the Government muck around for months and have now seen two Cyclone Recovery Ministers depart.

“Whaitiri should be ashamed that she is busy playing politics when she should be doing her job and helping these people get on with their lives.

“While Labour is focussed on themselves, almost every aspect of New Zealand society continues to decline. It’s time to get the country out of the ditch.”

