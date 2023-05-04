Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Over 1 Million Period Product Packs Delivered In Schools

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

“More students are benefiting from free period products in schools programme, with over one million product packs delivered to schools across Aotearoa,” Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said.

Jan Tinetti visited Naenae College today to celebrate the milestone and to hear first-hand how students are benefiting from the programme in terms of their attendance and engagement, and their ability to participate in school activities.

Naenae College is one of the 2,126 schools currently participating in the initiative. The school has ordered 4,164 packs of period products and four dispensers have been installed throughout the school.

“Students, their families, principals, and teachers are really supportive of access to period products in schools,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Some students don’t come to school during their period because they don’t have access to or can’t afford period products. Providing them for free at school means students are more comfortable and more likely to want to be there.

“It also goes some way to reducing costs on families, because we know that right now every little bit counts.

“Every school day is a big day and young people should not be missing out on time learning in the classroom or other events and opportunities because they aren’t comfortable going to school while on their period.

The Ministry of Education is also developing a series of resources to support young people learn about ikura and help reduce the stigma around menstruation.

Even today, periods aren’t discussed openly, and can make young people in particular feel stressed and insecure. So, the programme has an educational element to help young people to understand and embrace their bodies; and show them that they’re not alone in going through it.

The first resource from the series is a comic titled “It’s all good!” that can be read by pre- and early menstruating students. It is now available online in te reo Māori and English through the Ministry of Education website and schools can order printed copies. Whānau, teachers and other adults can also use it to assist conversations with young people about ikura.

“Initiatives such as period products, Ka Ora, Ka Ako, the Equity Index, and the School Donations Scheme complement our wider work to turn around our attendance rates and reduce some of the barriers faced by students and their whānau. These all play an important part in our efforts to make a positive impact on student learning and wellbeing,” Jan Tinetti said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 