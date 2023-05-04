Parliament

Immunisation Rates For Children In Steep Decline

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour has failed to protect our children from preventable diseases and viruses, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Measles is an incredibly contagious virus that can be deadly to young children but is easily preventable with a vaccine. Under Labour, immunisation rates for children have been steadily dropping.

“From the end of 2017, the immunisation rate of children aged 24 months was 92.4 per cent. Compared to the end of 2022, that number has dropped to 82.9 per cent.

“The drop in immunisation rates can have serious consequences, especially after recent reports of a possible measles case in an Auckland high school which is now threatening the wider community.

“Research shows that the target of a 95 per cent vaccination rate is required to safely fight preventable diseases, but under Labour, New Zealand is nowhere near achieving that goal.

“Childhood immunisation targets were enforced under the last National Government with a target of 95 per cent, but since Labour removed them, there has been a steady decline in children being fully vaccinated against preventable diseases and viruses, including measles.

“Labour has overseen a health crisis and some of the worst health metrics on record. New Zealand has some of the worst wait times for emergency departments, surgery and first specialist appointments on record, and now our immunisation rates have dropped to dangerous lows that may put the country at risk of a preventable outbreak.

“A National government will reinstate lifesaving health targets, including immunisation. National will also prioritise building our health workforce by paying nurses and midwives student loan repayments if they enter a bonding agreement of five years, and by making New Zealand a more attractive destination for international nurses.”

Link to immunisation coverage data for 24 months:

2017 data and 2022 data

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



