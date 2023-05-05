Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Aotearoa New Zealand To Mark King’s Coronation This Weekend

Friday, 5 May 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Kiwis will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort this weekend, with a focus on conservation, sustainability and volunteers.

A national event is being held at the Auckland Domain on the lawn beneath the Auckland War Memorial Museum at 1pm on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of a tree planting initiative, which aims to get 100,000 native trees in the ground.

There are 50 councils organising similar plantings across New Zealand at 70 different sites in the week ahead. These tree plantings will continue through a partnership with the Department of Conservation and volunteers across Aotearoa over the coming months.

“Across the country, people will be getting out this weekend to help plant native trees and acknowledge the Coronation of the King,” Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

“New Zealand’s events reflect the Coronation themes of sustainability, the environment, and the efforts of volunteers in our society.

“I look forward to getting amongst the festivities in Auckland, where people will be encouraged to take home a sapling to plant in their garden.

“I think this is a great, small way we can each make a difference in our communities and to the planet, alongside the Coronation.”

The events this weekend will include a range of activities from the humble sausage sizzle or free ice cream to a high tea. Some communities are also organising concerts and exhibitions.

Buildings and landmarks around the country will be lit up in purple on the evening of 6 May, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Parliament Buildings.

The New Zealand Defence Force will fire gun salutes from Devonport, Auckland, and Point Jerningham, Wellington, at midday on Sunday 7 May.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping. Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state. Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business. Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative – a recycled politician in the top job – seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling... More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE For Animals: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on Saturday 6 May this year, means countless birds, including natives like pūkeko, kakīānau (black swan), pūtangitangi (paradise shelduck), pārera (grey duck) and kuruwhengi (Australasian shoveler duck), will be killed... More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 