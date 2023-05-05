Aotearoa New Zealand To Mark King’s Coronation This Weekend

Kiwis will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort this weekend, with a focus on conservation, sustainability and volunteers.

A national event is being held at the Auckland Domain on the lawn beneath the Auckland War Memorial Museum at 1pm on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of a tree planting initiative, which aims to get 100,000 native trees in the ground.

There are 50 councils organising similar plantings across New Zealand at 70 different sites in the week ahead. These tree plantings will continue through a partnership with the Department of Conservation and volunteers across Aotearoa over the coming months.

“Across the country, people will be getting out this weekend to help plant native trees and acknowledge the Coronation of the King,” Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

“New Zealand’s events reflect the Coronation themes of sustainability, the environment, and the efforts of volunteers in our society.

“I look forward to getting amongst the festivities in Auckland, where people will be encouraged to take home a sapling to plant in their garden.

“I think this is a great, small way we can each make a difference in our communities and to the planet, alongside the Coronation.”

The events this weekend will include a range of activities from the humble sausage sizzle or free ice cream to a high tea. Some communities are also organising concerts and exhibitions.

Buildings and landmarks around the country will be lit up in purple on the evening of 6 May, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Parliament Buildings.

The New Zealand Defence Force will fire gun salutes from Devonport, Auckland, and Point Jerningham, Wellington, at midday on Sunday 7 May.

© Scoop Media

