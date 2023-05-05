Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Interdepartmental Executive Board To Implement Government’s New Role In Spatial Planning

Friday, 5 May 2023, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Ministry for the Environment

The Government is repealing the Resource Management Act (1991) and enacting new Acts to transform the way we manage the environment. One of these, the Spatial Planning Act, will provide a more strategic and coordinated approach to long-term regional planning. It will require spatial planning at the regional level through the development of regional spatial strategies.

To support the implementation of the Spatial Planning Act the Government has repurposed the Strategic Planning Reform Board. The repurposed Board (called the Spatial Planning Board) will be responsible for central government’s input into regional spatial planning, and for supporting the central government members of regional planning committees. The Board will consist of Chief Executives from central government agencies.

The Chief Executive of the Ministry for the Environment and Chair of the current Strategic Planning Reform Board, James Palmer, said the board will fulfil a critical oversight, coordination, support and monitoring function.

“By arranging ourselves in this way, central government will be well set up to enable efficient integration of a range of agencies who have a role to play in ensuring we have well-functioning communities, adequate housing and infrastructure, while ensuring a healthy, sustainable environment.”

Provision has been set aside in Budget 22 to support the Board.

Background information

The Spatial Planning Act will work in tandem with the Natural and Built Environment Act to set up a framework for using, developing, and protecting the environment.

The Spatial Planning Act will provide a more strategic and coordinated approach to long-term regional planning. It will require spatial planning at the regional level through the development of 15 regional spatial strategies. These strategies, which will set out a vision, and the big issues and opportunities each region will face over the next 30 years, will be developed by regional planning committees.

A key role for the board will be to coordinate a number of central government agencies who will continue to play a role in each region, including environment, conservation, economic development, housing, transport, other infrastructure, health, education, coastal marine, climate change, Māori Crown relations, Māori development and local government.

The Spatial Planning Bill and Natural and Built Environment Bill were introduced to Parliament in November and have been referred to the Environment Select Committee.

The Spatial Planning Board will have the following functions:

  • Coordinating central government’s strategic priorities.
  • Supporting the central government members of regional planning committees throughout the regional spatial strategy development process.
  • Supporting the development of implementation plans which identify the key steps to achieve the outcomes in the regional spatial strategy.
  • Supporting the Treasury with its budget coordination and prioritisation function, to ensure central government investment flowing from regional spatial strategies is sequenced and prioritised appropriately.
  • Coordinating, overseeing, monitoring, evaluating and reporting on the effectiveness of the Spatial Planning Act.

Supporting the transition and ongoing implementation of the Spatial Planning Act.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry for the Environment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 