Parliament

Four Years In ‘Emergency’ Housing

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Someone has spent 202 weeks in ‘emergency’ housing because Labour has no idea how to sort out the housing crisis,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Written Parliamentary Questions released to ACT show that people are spending longer and longer in ‘emergency’ housing. The average length of time spent is almost five months now.

“Emergency housing is meant to be a short-term measure, but since Labour has no ideas for housing it has become the crutch they rely on.

“Buying motels and filling them with people won’t solve the housing crisis. We need long term, sustainable solutions.

“My Member’s Bill currently before Parliament would create a GST-sharing scheme estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

“ACT would also scrap the Resource Management Act, replacing it with a new Urban Development Act that respects existing property rights while making it easier to increase housing supply.

“It’s time for the Government to start treating taxpayers with some respect and start coming up with solutions that will actually solve the housing crisis. Motels aren’t the answer.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


