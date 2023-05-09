Parliament

Investing In Safer Communities

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 7:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour’s goal of reducing the prison population by 30 per cent has meant New Zealand is no longer the safe place it once was. ACT’s Real Change Budget will invest in the safety of our communities by ensuring there’s enough capacity for dangerous people to be locked away,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“There is something seriously wrong when Police report that in the last year there have been six and half thousand more innocent people attacked, robbed and otherwise terrorised with impunity, but there are 2,878 fewer sentenced prisoners behind bars.

“The Government’s first job is to keep law-abiding New Zealanders safe from criminals. That means having enough room in our prisons to incapacitate dangerous people. If there’s not enough capacity, then the Government needs to invest in prisons and ensure there is room to lock up criminals.

“ACT’s previously announced policies of reinstating Three Strikes, reviewing the use of electronic monitoring, and requiring rehabilitation before parole will mean more criminals are serving prison sentences.

“ACT will invest in the safety of our communities by ensuring there’s enough room for dangerous people to be locked away.

  • ACT’s Real Change Budget will invest $1 billion to build an additional 500 beds and ensure there is sufficient capacity in our prisons for dangerous people to be locked away from law-abiding New Zealanders.

“Labour came to office promising to scrap longer sentences for repeat violent and sexual offenders, reduce prison numbers by 30 per cent, and not build any more prisons. The results are playing out in Kiwi communities with tragic consequences.

“New Zealanders deserve to live their lives without fear and, under ACT, if you do the crime, there will be consequences. ACT’s Real Change Budget makes a serious investment in the safety of our communities.

“It’s well past time for a change of values on crime. New Zealand can’t be allowed to reach a point where kids grow up thinking this is normal. ACT will ensure there are real consequences for crime to keep New Zealanders safe.”

