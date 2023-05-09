Labour Has Forgotten About Mental Health

Labour has failed our most vulnerable New Zealanders and has not prioritised mental health, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“Labour has completely failed to deliver on its Budget 2022 promises in mental health and our vulnerable New Zealanders are paying the price.

“Today Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall tried to spin that an estimated $825,000 would be spent on the community-based crisis services initiative by the end of June this year, despite

previously confirming that as of 31 March this year no money had been spent.

“This $27 million fund was meant to be spent on community-based care such residential and home-based crisis care, community crisis teams and peer-led services.

“Failing to deliver has had serious consequences, with the revelation that a mentally-ill patient was forced to wait up to 94 hours in an emergency department because of the lack of available beds.

“Labour seems to think announcing spending is getting the job done. They are incapable of making sure that funding gets to where it needs to go.

“There is a crushing demand on our specialist mental health system and it is struggling to provide the adequate services to our most vulnerable New Zealanders.

“While Labour simply ignore the issue and fail to deliver, National will do the work necessary to get money out of Wellington and to community organisations. We will also have a dedicated Mental Health Minister who will be able to focus on the sector and provide the leadership that it is clearly lacking.”

© Scoop Media

