Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Has Forgotten About Mental Health

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 9:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour has failed our most vulnerable New Zealanders and has not prioritised mental health, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“Labour has completely failed to deliver on its Budget 2022 promises in mental health and our vulnerable New Zealanders are paying the price.

“Today Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall tried to spin that an estimated $825,000 would be spent on the community-based crisis services initiative by the end of June this year, despite

previously confirming that as of 31 March this year no money had been spent.

“This $27 million fund was meant to be spent on community-based care such residential and home-based crisis care, community crisis teams and peer-led services.

“Failing to deliver has had serious consequences, with the revelation that a mentally-ill patient was forced to wait up to 94 hours in an emergency department because of the lack of available beds.

“Labour seems to think announcing spending is getting the job done. They are incapable of making sure that funding gets to where it needs to go.

“There is a crushing demand on our specialist mental health system and it is struggling to provide the adequate services to our most vulnerable New Zealanders.

“While Labour simply ignore the issue and fail to deliver, National will do the work necessary to get money out of Wellington and to community organisations. We will also have a dedicated Mental Health Minister who will be able to focus on the sector and provide the leadership that it is clearly lacking.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand – but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners... More>>



 
 

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 