National Selects First Tāmaki Makaurau Candidate Since 2002

Creative sector executive and governance professional Hinurewa te Hau (Ngāti Hine, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāti Rereahu mē Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa) has been selected as National’s candidate in the Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau for the 2023 General Election – the first National candidate in this seat since 2002.

“It’s incredibly humbling to have the opportunity to campaign for a National Government in Tāmaki Makaurau as the party’s first candidate in the seat for more than 20 years,” says Ms te Hau.

“Having a candidate in the Tāmaki Makaurau seat provides National with the chance to connect with voters on the Māori roll and understand the issues that matter most to them.

“The issues for whānau in Tāmaki Makaurau are the same issues we’re seeing across the country – namely a cost-of-living crisis that’s making it harder to pay the rent or mortgage and fill up the car and the shopping trolley.

“National has a plan to strengthen our economy and lower the cost of living so our communities are safe and people not only get by but get ahead. We need to get the basics right, like building infrastructure, restoring law and order and delivering better health and education.

“Whether it’s through our policies to deliver more nurses and midwives, give our rangatahi the skills they need to succeed by mastering maths, reading and writing , and provide up to $75 a week in tax rebates to help whānau with the cost of childcare, National will deliver for people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Standing for National is embracing my own mana motuhake which is carrying the faith, belief and determination to create a safe and prosperous future for the communities we serve. My father Matiu te Hau served three terms as National’s Māori vice president, and I stood for National in Māngere in the 1990s. The National Party’s values of equal opportunity, personal responsibility and rewards for achievement is pursuing mana motuhake.

“I am delighted that the party has made the decision to stand candidates in Māori seats and look forward to working hard for the chance to represent Tāmaki Makaurau in the National team.”

