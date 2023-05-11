Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Action To Support People Put Food On The Table More Urgent Than Ever

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Green Party

Yet another increase in food prices shows the urgent need for the Government to tax wealth and use the money to help people put food on the table.

“As food prices continue to rise, almost half a million people in Aotearoa rely on food banks to afford to eat. Meanwhile, the wealthiest few are continuing to get richer. This simply cannot continue,” says the Green Party spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs, Ricardo Menéndez March.

“A recent survey showed that rising prices, followed by low incomes and unemployment, were the most common reasons that people went to food banks.

“At the opposite end of town, IRD’s recent report into 311 of Aotearoa’s wealthiest shows that our richest few pay less than half the effective tax of the average family on their hoards of wealth.

“It could not be more stark how unfair the system is, and always has been.

“The Greens know that food banks are not a solution, they are a symptom of the problem. The problem being that successive governments have failed to properly tax wealth in Aotearoa and guaranteed liveable incomes for the people we serve.

“For decades, tax-free capital gains on property have made some people in Aotearoa extremely wealthy. But for those living pay check to pay check, the reality looks very different.

“It’s beyond doubt that the money we need to support everyone in Aotearoa is already there. The only thing standing in the way of using it is political willpower.

“The Government must act and urgently tax wealth and lift people out of poverty.

“With more Green MPs in the next government we can create a better place for everyone,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand - but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following yesterday's declaration of a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed." More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 