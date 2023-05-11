Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Majority Of Police Stations Worse Off Under Labour

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Ginny Andersen has again demonstrated that she is out of her depth as Police Minister, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Questioned in Parliament today about her belief that New Zealanders feel safer, Ms Andersen told the House that New Zealanders feel safer because the Government has nearly delivered 1800 more police officers.

“The Police Minister seemed completely unaware that 173 of the 311 police stations across New Zealand have either not received new staff, or have lost staff, since 2017.

“Under Labour 69 stations have lost frontline police officers and 104 stations have received no new staff in five years.

“Everywhere I go, I speak to frontline officers about whether they feel the benefits of the investment in new police and the feedback is clear. They do not.

“Front line police are facing record lawlessness, with 33 per cent more violent crime, a 61 per cent increase in gang numbers and a more than 550 per cent increase in ramraids.

“It has become clear that the bulk of the 1800 new police have not gone where they’re needed most, leaving stations in provincial and rural New Zealand to fend for themselves.

“What is also now clear is that Ginny Andersen is the fourth in a line of Ministers of Police that are at sea and completely out of touch.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 