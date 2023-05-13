Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Harbour Crossing Designed To Distract

Saturday, 13 May 2023, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New information shows Labour’s announcement around a second Auckland Harbour crossing in March was designed simply to distract attention from Labour’s personnel woes, says National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown.

“The information shows Cabinet didn’t discuss the project and the Mayor of Auckland wasn’t even notified of the announcement until two days prior to it taking place.

“This shows the announcement was rushed and was clearly designed to draw attention away from Labour's week of chaos which saw the sacking of Minister Stuart Nash.

“This is not a government that is focused on delivering the infrastructure Aucklanders need but rather a government desperate to distract from the bad behaviour of some of its ministers.

"Since the announcement Michael Wood has also made it clear the Government might not even use any of the options it has presented to the public raising questions about the genuineness of this consultation.

"Labour has made many promises to Aucklanders about the delivery of major transport infrastructure but has consistently failed to deliver.

"Aucklanders are still waiting for light rail to appear on the horizon despite tens of millions of dollars having been spent on consultants for this project.

“National has a track record of delivering major transport projects and if elected in October will get on and get things done so that we can get New Zealand back on track.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 