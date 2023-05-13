Labour’s Harbour Crossing Designed To Distract

New information shows Labour’s announcement around a second Auckland Harbour crossing in March was designed simply to distract attention from Labour’s personnel woes, says National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown.

“The information shows Cabinet didn’t discuss the project and the Mayor of Auckland wasn’t even notified of the announcement until two days prior to it taking place.

“This shows the announcement was rushed and was clearly designed to draw attention away from Labour's week of chaos which saw the sacking of Minister Stuart Nash.

“This is not a government that is focused on delivering the infrastructure Aucklanders need but rather a government desperate to distract from the bad behaviour of some of its ministers.

"Since the announcement Michael Wood has also made it clear the Government might not even use any of the options it has presented to the public raising questions about the genuineness of this consultation.

"Labour has made many promises to Aucklanders about the delivery of major transport infrastructure but has consistently failed to deliver.

"Aucklanders are still waiting for light rail to appear on the horizon despite tens of millions of dollars having been spent on consultants for this project.

“National has a track record of delivering major transport projects and if elected in October will get on and get things done so that we can get New Zealand back on track.”

