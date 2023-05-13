Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Milestone Reached With 500th Fog Cannon Installed

Saturday, 13 May 2023, 4:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Ginny Andersen

Minister of Small Business

The Government’s fog cannon subsidy scheme has hit a major milestone, with the installation of the 500th fog cannon at a store in Lower Hutt on Friday, Small Business Minister Ginny Andersen announced.

“This is the latest installation of the ongoing rollout of subsidised fog cannons and one of the key measures announced by the Government in 2022 to prevent crime in our retail businesses,” Ginny Andersen said.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that retailers are safe and have measures to protect themselves from crime.

“To date, more than 1300 businesses have been approved to have a fog cannon installed as part of the Fog Cannon Subsidy Scheme. It is just one measure to improve safety in retail shops, but an important one to make small business owners feel safe.

In February the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment opened applications for the $4000 subsidy. The subsidy is open to all eligible small retailers and dairies in New Zealand who want a fog cannon installed, with the subsidy paid to the provider and retailers to pay the balance.

To date 1300 retailers have been approved for the scheme the majority being dairies and bottle stores in the Auckland and Canterbury regions.

Applications have also been approved from owners of pharmacies, vape stores, jewellery stores and service stations.

“We know fog cannons can help in protecting retail shops from crime. They fill a shop with dense fog within seconds, stopping criminals from seeing what is going on and preventing further damage or theft.

“I am pleased to see such strong uptake. I have heard good feedback from small business owners across the country, and my focus is on continuing to support these businesses and ensure that they are protected from crime,” Ginny Andersen said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 