Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt To Repair Or Rebuild All Weather-hit Schools

Sunday, 14 May 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • Funding for immediate repairs to over 500 damaged schools
  • Additional funding available for possible redevelopment or relocation of schools
  • Extra school staff and more wellbeing support for students
  • Money to replace damaged books in school libraries

The Government is committing to return all schools impacted by the Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle to their pre-weather event state through the Cyclone recovery package announced today.

“It was very concerning to see the damage done to some schools. Our concern went well beyond the physical damage to buildings and grounds. The impact on students and staff was very much front of mind. Schools are often a hub for local communities and so the effects were felt widely,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Over 500 schools across the North Island have been damaged and we are committing to getting them all back to their previous state.

“Budget 2023 provides $31 million to cover the immediate costs associated with returning affected schools to working order following the extreme North Island Weather events. This includes repairs to roofs, plumbing infrastructure, carpentry, tree removal, and emergency cleaning.

“A further $85 million funding has been allocated for the ongoing work required to return schools to their pre-weather-event state. In some cases, this may require redevelopment or relocation.

“Budget 2023 also recognises the ongoing strain on school staff with a further $700,000 over two years for Special Reasons Staffing funding, with $315,000 of that available immediately.

“This funding can be used to employ relief staff, provide teaching/principal release time, support students with engagement and wellbeing, or employ additional teachers for those schools that have experienced increased enrolment due to enrolling students from weather-affected areas.

“The funding announced today is on top of the immediate Government response after the weather events to assist to schools in the affected areas. In the immediate aftermath of the weather events we transferred significant existing resources in response to the urgent needs of schools and kura,” Jan Tinetti said.

That included providing the equivalent of more than 41 additional teachers across 56 affected schools. These teachers have been used for a variety of purposes, like relief for staff unable to access school due to road closures or who were significantly affected personally, as well as providing programmes for affected students.

“We also increased existing ‘Counselling in Schools’ contracts to provide additional support to students, deployed Traumatic Incident Team support, extended Employee Assistance Program support for school, kura and early learning staff and a offered a range of other wellbeing and funding supports,” Jan Tinetti said.

A further $782,000 has been provided for the replacement of school library collections and related library resources lost due to the North Island Weather Events that cannot be replaced by other funding.

“For some of the schools affected by the weather events this is going to be a longer-term recovery, and the Government will be with them on that journey,” Jan Tinetti said.

RegionSchools identified for Funding
Te Tai Tokerau86 schools in the Te Tai Tokerau Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response initiative funding.
Auckland258 schools in the Auckland Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response initiative funding.
Waikato43 schools in the Waikato Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response initiative funding.
Bay of Plenty38 schools in the Bay of Plenty Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response initiative funding.
Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti80 schools in the Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response initiative funding.
Taranaki/ Whanganui/Manawatū15 schools in the Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response initiative funding.
Wairarapa2 schools in the Wellington Education Region which have been identified as requiring Immediate Response bid funding

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 