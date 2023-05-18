Parliament

Tom Rutherford Selected As National’s Bay Of Plenty Candidate

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Mount Maunganui-based communications executive Tom Rutherford has been selected by local delegates as National’s candidate in Bay of Plenty for the 2023 General Election.

“I’d like to thank local party members for trusting me as National’s next candidate for Bay of Plenty and pay tribute to Todd Muller for his decade of service to this electorate. I’m getting to work straight away to campaign for a National Government that will get New Zealand back on track,” says Mr Rutherford.

“People in Bay of Plenty work hard and are aspirational for their families but under Labour, it’s getting harder to get ahead. The Government is spending $1 billion more per week than it was when it came to office and Kiwis have nothing to show for that but higher costs and worse outcomes.

“Families are forking out more filling up the car or the shopping trolley and now they’re wondering how they’re going to cover hundreds of dollars more a week on rising mortgage repayments, while the Government sprays taxpayer money with zero regard for how hard people worked to earn it.

“I put my hand up to stand for National because I want to be part of a team with the track record and the plans to strengthen our economy so we can lower the cost of living, lift incomes, build infrastructure, restore law and order and deliver better health and education.

“We’ll restore discipline to government spending, we’ll stop piling costs onto businesses and we’ll provide prudent tax relief to hardworking Kiwis.

“National has already reaffirmed its commitment to complete the Takitimu North Link all the way to Ōmokoroa, with all four lanes available to general traffic. If I earn the right to represent Bay of Plenty, I’ll be a strong advocate for transport projects that’ll get people where they need to be faster and safer.

“Another priority for National and me will be making our communities safer. Since 2017, the number of victimisations, which includes things like assaults, robberies and thefts, has risen by almost 50 per cent in Western Bay of Plenty. The soft-on-crime approach has to end and National has announced plans to crack down on the serious young offending and gang crime that’s making people feel less safe across Bay of Plenty.

“I’ll be working hard over the coming months to meet as many people across Bay of Plenty as I can to hear about their issues and share how National will get New Zealand back on track.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



