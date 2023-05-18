Budget 2023 Delivers 3000 Additional Public Homes

Budget 2023 continues the Government’s commitment to tackle the housing shortage by delivering 3,000 more public housing homes, supporting more people at risk of homelessness, building more houses for Māori and those impacted by recent severe weather events.

Public Housing

Budget 2023 builds on the Government’s record public housing programme with funding to deliver 3,000 additional public homes by June 2025.

“We have been building more public and transitional housing than any Government in decades, and we are not slowing down. The 3,000 additional places will provide long-term, secure housing to those who need it most,” Megan Woods said.

“So far this Government has delivered 11,830 more public homes, and 4,131 transitional homes, as we’ve rebuilt the public housing sector following its decimation by National.

Right now there are over 4,500 public housing places under construction, many of which will be delivered by June 2024.

“One in seven of New Zealand’s public homes have been delivered in the past six years by this Government - many of them brand new builds. Now we are going even further.

The Public Housing Plan will be updated in the coming weeks to show where the additional housing will be focused. It will be delivered by Kāinga Ora and Community Housing Providers including Māori and iwi partners.

Homelessness

Progress also continues to be made with the Homelessness Action Plan thanks to the release of funding for 80 more rangatahi-focused youth transitional housing places (280 in total combined with previous initiatives).

The funding also extends the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund and will go to work supporting more community-focussed projects that respond to and prevent homelessness.

“Everyone should have a safe, secure, and stable home to call their own – but right now thousands of whānau do not have a permanent place to live. We are changing that by investing in locally driven solutions that work,” Marama Davidson said.

“Thanks to decisions made in Budget 2022 and previous initiatives, we were already on track to create an additional 200 rangatahi-focused youth transitional housing places by 2024. Today, I can confirm that the release of these funds will add at least another 80 places.”

Māori Housing Supply, Capability Building and Repairs

Budget 2023 continues the momentum achieved so far by the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga programme by funding an additional 322 homes.

“This builds on our push to house Māori, when through Budget 2021 we made the largest investment ever made into Māori housing supply of $730 million in funding,” Willie Jackson said.

“I’m proud to say that of the target to deliver 1,000 homes, enable 2,700 infrastructure sites and repair 700 homes, we have approved or contracted, 1,018 homes, enabled 1,615 infrastructure sites, and made 415 repairs for Māori communities across the motu so far.”

Māori communities were also particularly affected by the recent extreme weather events that damaged a significant number of homes, displaced people, and isolated entire communities.

“To support the recovery of these communities, 400 relocatable cabins will be delivered to Te Tairāwhiti, Wairoa, Napier-Hastings and Te Taitokerau to assist those whānau displaced from their homes,” Willie Jackson said.

Housing remains a critical issue for New Zealanders, and a priority for the Government to fix.

“Over the past five and a half years this Government has laid the groundwork for massive housing system change, unlocked land, and invested heavily in infrastructure like pipes and roads to enable more new housing. Budget 2023 continues the pace towards turning the housing crisis around and delivering more housing,” Megan Woods said.

© Scoop Media

