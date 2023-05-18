Parliament

Whānau Ora System Strengthened In Budget 2023

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Budget 2023 reflects the critical importance of Whānau Ora.

“More and more whānau are using Whānau Ora services in the wake of Cyclone devastation and increases to the cost of living. In the first half of this financial year, 30,000 whānau had already used Whānau Ora services,” Peeni Henare said.

“Whanau Ora navigators are our connectors to our whānau. They are often the first to recognise the needs for whānau and helping them to achieve their aspirations.

“The job they do is so important, we are committing to their future with an additional $168.1 million over four years.”

As part of this funding, the Ngā Tini Whetū programme will be extended to support pēpi and whānau during their first 1000 days supporting injury prevention and child wellbeing alongside broader whānau aspirations.

“The Whānau Ora model puts whānau at the centre of decision making. The commitment of our provider collectives to deliver support, care and effort through our workforce and the resilience and belief of whānau in the kaupapa is what helps to make this work.

“This Government has always recognised this and that is why we have increased funding by 145 percent since 2017,” Peeni Henare said.

“Through all of the challenges we have faced over the past three years, including the pandemic and the rising cost of living, one thing we do know is that the Whānau Ora model works. The investment in Budget 2023 recognises and honours that.

“Expanding the reach of Whānau Ora and strengthening the system will mean more whānau are supported to identify their aspirations and achieve their goals.

“Improving outcomes for whānau improves outcomes for all of Aotearoa,” Peeni Henare said.

