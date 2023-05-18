Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget 2023: Greens On Board With More Affordable Buses And Trains

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is fully on board with free bus and train travel for under 12s and half price travel for under 25s - next stop, free travel for all under 18s, students, and apprentices.

“Free bus and train travel for under 12s and half price for Total Mobility Passengers is a perfect example of what we need: action that helps people make ends meet and reduces climate pollution,” Green Party spokesperson for transport Julie Anne Genter says.

“Affordable bus and train travel for young and low income people has been a core campaign priority for the Green Party for over 10 years. We urge the Government to go further and make half price public transport permanent for everyone.

“For too many people, the cost of hopping a bus or train is a real barrier to everyday activities like going to the doctor, taking the kids to school, or visiting friends and family. Over the last five and half years, the Green Party has started to change this. Today’s Budget builds on our successful track record of campaigning for action that gives people more access to reliable, affordable, low-carbon alternatives to cars.

“It also shows that when the Greens get into Government, we make lasting changes happen. Community Connect is part of a work programme I kickstarted as a Minister last term to make it easier for people on the lowest incomes to get around their communities on buses and trains.

“Not only this, but our campaign for more trains in the lower North Island delivered a huge win in this Budget. In no small part due to the pressure put on by the Green Party and hundreds of people, millions of dollars will go towards new trains and the expansion of services. This will help bring the Lower North Island closer together and make it easier for more people to easily connect with work, business, friends, and families.

“But it is impossible to ignore the reality: our bus and train network is buckling under the pressure of decades of chronic underinvestment and the failure of successive governments to plan ahead to meet the demands of our growing towns and cities. As well as making services more affordable, we need to make them more reliable. Today’s funding to support better pay and conditions for bus drivers will help.

“New Zealand was once a country with frequent, affordable bus and train services joined up right across the country - even to very rural areas. We have everything we need to build back a world-leading public transport network - and we can make the super-rich pay for it. The time is now to put more Green MPs into Parliament to make it happen,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 