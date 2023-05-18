Budget 2023 Invests In Pacific Wellbeing And Prosperity

Budget 2023 delivers new targeted initiatives so more Pacific communities are supported to succeed in education, jobs, business, language skills, and culture.

“The package of initiatives is focused on getting the basics right, with a particular focus on youth, skills and learning, and promoting cultural connections,” Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds said.

"These new initiatives will provide community-led employment and training courses, internships, business support and Pacific language programmes to help promote wellbeing and prosperity within Pacific communities.

“We know that young Pacific people who are strong in their language and culture, are more likely to succeed in education, secure higher paying jobs, build greater personal resilience, and contribute greatly to their wider community.

“We want to support every young person to achieve the best of their ability and

Budget 2023 will deliver this by advancing the All-of-Government Pacific Wellbeing Strategy and the Lalanga Fou goals,” Barbara Edmonds said.

The Four Lalanga Fou goals are: thriving languages and cultures; prosperous communities; resilient and healthy peoples; and confident and thriving youth.

Budget 2023 builds on the $683 million that has been invested since 2019 meaning more than $734 million has been invested over successive Pacific Budget packages.

The Budget 2023 Pacific package includes investments over four years:

· $13.3 million to implement the Pacific Languages Strategy, which includes:

o $9.2 million for Pacific media entities to deliver Pacific language programming in innovative and sustainable ways.

o $4.1 million for an online resource hub and public information campaign to create a new platform for Pacific language learners and speakers, with better access to resources to support their learning journey.

· $14.1 million investment in Pacific Community Resilience and Wellbeing, including:

o the introduction of a Pacific Community Wellbeing and Resilience Fund

o strengthened capability and leadership of the Pacific workforce through targeted programs and tools.

· $12.8 million to implement the Pacific Employment Action Plan, including:

o $2.6 million for the Tupu Tai summer internship programme supporting Pacific young people to gain policy experience in the public sector.

o $857,000 for a worker’s toolkit that supports employers to engage with and support Pacific workers in culturally responsive ways.

o $9.3 million to a contestable fund for community-led employment and training initiatives for Pacific peoples.

· $3.1 million to support the growth, resilience and sustainability of Pacific businesses.

· $1.7 million for one year for initiatives to enhance Pacific data and digital inclusion efforts, and a Pacific data equity work programme.

· $1 million for one year for the Tupu Aotearoa Programme to enhance employment and education pathways for Pacific people.

Separately, there is an increase in the Education budget of $5 million to support Pacific Early Childhood Education.

“Pacific languages, cultures and identities are integral to the overall wellbeing and success of Pacific communities in Aotearoa,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“The Government is investing in Pacific languages, cultures and identities with the Pacific Languages Strategy, and a focus on improved collection and access to data and resources.

“Building on the success of the 2022 Pacific Wellbeing Strategy, our new investments will develop more pathways for Pacific workers and businesses to build resilience in today's labour market. New training initiatives and internships will upskill our communities so they can enter the workforce as valued employees,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“A new Pacific Community Wellbeing and Resilience Fund will get resources out to the community, and strengthen the skills and leadership of the Pacific workforce with targeted programmes and tools.

“This Budget supports Pacific peoples of all ages, in all sectors, and will see our communities thriving in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Barbara Edmonds said.

© Scoop Media

