National Launches ‘Get NZ Back On Track’ Tour

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 5:31 pm
This week National launches a nationwide tour to show voters the clear choice they face this election – a choice between the Coalition of Chaos or a National government that will fix the economy to lower the cost-of-living, lift incomes, deliver better public services and Get New Zealand Back on Track, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“National will fix the economy by stopping wasteful spending, providing tax relief and delivering the skills, infrastructure and innovation New Zealand needs to thrive.

“A strong economy will let us deal with the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.

”That’s a different direction to Labour which, in last week’s Budget, showed how the Government’s economic mismanagement continues to hurt New Zealand families.

“Labour is continuing to borrow and spend excessively and, as a result, inflation and interest rates will stay higher for longer, meaning no reprieve for Kiwis at the supermarket, at the petrol pump and in their mortgages.

“National will be disciplined, making every taxpayer dollar count, and will get inflation under control. Every family will benefit.

“A stronger economy will also mean New Zealand can afford the health services Kiwis need so they don’t have to worry about whether they can get their children into the doctor quickly.

“It means New Zealand can afford a great education system that teaches our children the basics that set them up for life.

“And it means New Zealand can afford to build infrastructure we need, so people are not sitting in traffic for hours and businesses can function more effectively.

“Over the last six years Labour has mismanaged the economy and is now spending a staggering $137 billion a year. That’s up from $76 billion in 2017.

“That’s $28,000 more spending a year for every Kiwi family than when Labour took office. But Kiwis aren’t getting $28,000 of value.

“National’s ‘Get NZ Back on Track’ tour kicks off this week with a public meeting in Northcote, followed by visits to Queenstown, Alexandra, Whanganui and New Plymouth, enabling us to put our case to change the government directly to New Zealanders.

“I encourage everyone to come to one of our public meetings to hear directly from me and other senior National MPs about National’s plan to get our country back on track.”

