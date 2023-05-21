Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police Minister All Excuses, No Solutions

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 5:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“When confronted with specific evidence of how out of control crime is on Q+A this morning, all that Police Minister Ginny Anderson could come up with was excuse after excuse,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“When asked about the fact that retail crime has doubled under Labour, she said that is just due to an uptick in reporting from retailers.

“When asked about the fact that acts intending to cause injury are up 30 per cent under Labour, she again asserted that New Zealanders are just all of a sudden reporting crime that they previously wouldn’t have.

“When asked about gangs increasing in members by 268 between March in April, she said that was simply because of 501s entering the country – but then admitted she had no idea how many 501s have come into the country.

“When asked about how it is that serious criminal acts have increased so much yet there are close to 3,000 less criminals locked up, she said that it’s hard to make a correlation between the two.

“The Minister refuses to face facts. Crime is out of control and the Government isn’t doing enough to ensure New Zealanders’ safety.

“Labour came to office promising to scrap longer sentences for repeat violent and sexual offenders, reduce prison numbers by 30 per cent, and not build any more prisons. The results are playing out in Kiwi communities with tragic consequences but they have no idea how to fix the mess they have made.

“Dairy owners are scared at what might happen every day, families are afraid to leave their homes, and many businesses are having to hire private security just to open their doors.

“Police report that in the last year there have been six and half thousand more innocent people attacked, robbed and otherwise terrorised with impunity. There needs to be real change.

“No other party has released more policy to tackle crime than ACT. We would:

  • Invest in more prison beds and youth justice facilities
  • Restrict the use of electronic bail, while dropping the target for lower prison numbers
  • Introduce Gang Injunction Orders
  • Implement ankle bracelets for youth offenders
  • Turn Inland Revenue on the gangs
  • Introduce tools to crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use
  • Electronically monitor spending for gang members on welfare
  • Infringement notices for youth offenders, leading to instant, practical penalties instead of justice delayed
  • Introduce Three Strikes for burglary, recognising it is a recidivist crime
  • Introduce financial reparations made by the Crown, so victims don’t have to watch their attacker putting 65 cents a week in their account for 10 years
  • Re-introduce Three Strikes
  • Increasing police in line with the population
  • Introduce a policy of no rehab, no parole
  • Hold an Independent Review of the IPCA
  • Make changes to the Arms Act.

“ACT will keep proposing positive solutions to ensure all New Zealanders feel safe and that we have real change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On The Budget

This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. The scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will help those on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments, but the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was already announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 