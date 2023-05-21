Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Four New Gang Members Every Single Day

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Police Minister Ginny Andersen’s claims New Zealanders feel safer since Labour came into office is unbelievable given rampant violent crime and retail crime, National’s Justice and acting Police spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“The police minister is gaslighting New Zealanders by saying in an interview on Q&A this morning that the only reason crime is up is because it's being reported more.

“New Zealanders can see with their own eyes retail crime has doubled under Labour and violent crime is up 33 per cent.

“Labour is soft on crime. The addition of 268 new gang members in March and April shows Labour’s attempts to combat gangs are failing.

“The fact that 4 new gang members pledged their allegiance every day in March and April shows that Labour is completely at sea when it comes to dealing with organised crime.

“Since Labour came to power in 2017, the total number of gang members in New Zealand has blown out by 66 per cent.

“This feels out of control, but Labour still doesn’t have a plan. It’s soft-of-crime ideas aren’t working, and there were no announcements in Budget 2023 about how they will tackle the issue.

“Gang members now outnumber Police in five Police districts in New Zealand, and Labour is essentially waving the white flag. Yesterday’s public gang brawl in Palmerston North was a clear example that gangs are unchecked under Labour.

“The sad reality of life under Labour is that, for many, joining a gang is a more attractive proposition than many other pathways.

“National will fix the economy and restore fiscal discipline, so we can afford the resources frontline Police need and keep Kiwis safe.”

National is backing our frontline police officers and would give them new tools to make their jobs easier. National would:

  • Ban gang patches, which have been the recent fuel for the worst gun violence seen in New Zealand.
  • Give police non-association powers to prevent gang members from communicating and planning criminal activity.
  • Allow police to issue dispersal notices where gang members come together in public to intimidate, threaten, and sometimes assault members of the public.
  • Give police the warrantless search powers they need to take the guns out of the hands of violent armed gang members.
  • National will also crack down on serious youth offenders by creating young offender military academies.

“National will restore law and order so New Zealanders feel safer.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On The Budget

This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. The scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will help those on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments, but the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was already announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 