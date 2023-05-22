Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Five Community Energy Projects Kick Start Fund

Monday, 22 May 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

Eighty-nine households will soon benefit from secure, renewable, and more affordable energy as five community-level energy projects are about to get underway, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today.

Five solar projects – in Whangārei, Tauranga, Palmerston North and Christchurch – are the first to receive funding from the government’s Community Renewable Energy Fund.

“Last year, the Government committed funding to support small-scale community renewable energy projects, to make energy more affordable and resilient for households,” Megan Woods said.

“As we’ve seen through Cyclone Gabrielle, households with small-scale energy generation through solar panels and batteries, were able to keep essential appliances running, when mains power was impacted.

“Budget 2023 last week topped up the funding by another $30 million (on top of $16m in Budget 2022) for the next four years to ensure even more households and communities can benefit from renewable energy and make their power bills cheaper.

“The immediate and most profound effects of these five projects will be the reduction of power bills for residents. The solar energy project at Te Whatumanawa Māoritanga o Rehua Marae in Ōtautahi is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through innovative, small-scale renewable energy projects.

“In 2021, Te Ranga Mangōpere Charitable Trust received $200,000 to install a solar PV system to power four kaumātua flats at the marae through the Māori Housing Renewable Energy Fund.

“In addition to reducing power costs, the on-site solar system promotes energy independence, and the marae can sell any surplus energy back to the national grid. Resilience is also boosted as the central battery system is set up so essential services such as the refrigerator and internet connection will continue to run in a power outage, and unessential appliances will be disconnected.

“The Community Renewable Energy Fund expanded on the successful Māori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund (launched in 2020), which produced great results.

“Some projects resulted in power bills dropping by between 30 and 50 percent. This kind of financial relief encourages people to heat their homes to healthier levels or enabling them to buy a heat pump so they can heat their homes more efficiently.

“A key focus now is projects that trial innovative ways of storing and distributing locally generated energy that could help inform larger-scale projects in the future.

“New Zealand needs an electricity system that is more secure and sustainable, and trialling these kinds of initiatives will help get us there,” Megan Woods said.

For more information on the Fund contact communityenergy@mbie.govt.nz


Note to Editors

Around $1.2 million will be allocated across the five projects. The process to allocate the remaining funding is still being finalised, and will be announced later this year.

Community Renewable Energy Fund – first tranche of projects

Soho Group Limited, ‘Project 3 Wanaka-Tebbs’, $400,000 
Solar PV panels will be installed on 35 public rental homes that are being constructed in new housing developments in Tauranga and Whangārei.

Manawa Household Limited, ‘Manawa Kaumātua Village’, $220,000 
Solar PV panels will be installed on 20 kaumātua rental flats that are being constructed in Tauranga.

Habitat for Humanity, ‘Project Maunu Road’, $225,409 
Solar PV panels will be installed on 23 homes of a new community housing development being constructed in Whangārei.

Camellia House Trust, ‘Sustainability Haerenga’, $35,000 
A solar PV system with battery will be installed for the transitional housing facility in Manawatū that provides accommodation for vulnerable people, including children.

He Waka Tapu Limited, ‘Ahikā Housing Project’, $239,635 
A centralised microgrid solar PV system with an automated billing system and battery will be installed to support 10 residential units at a new facility in South Canterbury that will be built to provide emergency and transitional accommodation to whānau.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 


National: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing they are about to conclude a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement from Indian Prime Minister Modi... More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Unveiled

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel... More>>

The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 