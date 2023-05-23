Parliament

PM Concludes Successful Pacific Visit, Confirms Intention To Visit India

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Chris Hipkins

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful international meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Hipkins secured constructive bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, PNG Prime Minister James Marape, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was representing President Biden.

“All our discussions were consistently engaging and productive. I particularly valued my meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and attending the India- Pacific leaders lunch.

“Engagement at Prime Minister-level is crucial to taking our relationship with India forward and Prime Minister Modi invited me to visit India as soon as I am able.

"We also discussed strengthening our trade links including through a visit by the New Zealand Trade Minister in the coming months.

“As I’ve said previously, while this visit was relatively short, it was significant. Regional unity is critical to the resilience of the Pacific and it was particularly encouraging to see the United States engaging so constructively with the Pacific Islands Forum members.

“This visit was also my first opportunity to meet many of my Pacific counterparts in person, and I thank Prime Minister Marape for hosting us so warmly.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




