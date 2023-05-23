How Many More Businesses Will Close Due To Crime?

Unprecedented levels of retail crime have Kiwi business owners fearing for their lives, National’s Justice and acting Police spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“It is a sad day for New Zealand when business owners are choosing to close because they fear for their safety.

“This morning, a shop owner in Titirangi told AM that she has been too scared to sleep after being repeatedly targeted by thieves.

“Her experience has become all too common under a Government that has overseen a 99 per cent increase in retail crime since 2018.

“The Prime Minister has called the current levels of retail crime ‘unacceptable’, but his own Government’s policies have created this environment of offending.

“It’s all very well to condemn this offending, but Labour doesn’t even have a plan to stop it. Instead of getting tougher on offenders, this Government’s only notable actions in law and order have been to reduce the prison population by more than 20 per cent and to repeal the Three Strikes legislation.

“Not only is Labour’s soft-on-crime approach devastating for victims, but it is hurting the economy and taking Kiwis backwards. When retail businesses are considering closing down because they fear for their safety, that is hurting New Zealand’s productivity.

“National knows that it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis, reduce interest rates and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve.

“That is why National has released a comprehensive policy to tackle the tsunami of retail offending largely driven by youth offenders.”

A National Government will:

Introduce a Young Serious Offender (YSO) category to increase consequences for repeat offenders.

Set up Young Offender Military Academies where YSOs can be sent for up to 12 months for intensive rehabilitation.

Give greater powers to Police to tackle the criminal gangs recruiting young people into a life of crime.

Invest in community organisations to work with YSOs and support their families.

