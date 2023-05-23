Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

How Many More Businesses Will Close Due To Crime?

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Unprecedented levels of retail crime have Kiwi business owners fearing for their lives, National’s Justice and acting Police spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“It is a sad day for New Zealand when business owners are choosing to close because they fear for their safety.

“This morning, a shop owner in Titirangi told AM that she has been too scared to sleep after being repeatedly targeted by thieves.

“Her experience has become all too common under a Government that has overseen a 99 per cent increase in retail crime since 2018.

“The Prime Minister has called the current levels of retail crime ‘unacceptable’, but his own Government’s policies have created this environment of offending.

“It’s all very well to condemn this offending, but Labour doesn’t even have a plan to stop it. Instead of getting tougher on offenders, this Government’s only notable actions in law and order have been to reduce the prison population by more than 20 per cent and to repeal the Three Strikes legislation.

“Not only is Labour’s soft-on-crime approach devastating for victims, but it is hurting the economy and taking Kiwis backwards. When retail businesses are considering closing down because they fear for their safety, that is hurting New Zealand’s productivity.

“National knows that it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis, reduce interest rates and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve.

“That is why National has released a comprehensive policy to tackle the tsunami of retail offending largely driven by youth offenders.”

A National Government will:

  • Introduce a Young Serious Offender (YSO) category to increase consequences for repeat offenders.
  • Set up Young Offender Military Academies where YSOs can be sent for up to 12 months for intensive rehabilitation.
  • Give greater powers to Police to tackle the criminal gangs recruiting young people into a life of crime.
  • Invest in community organisations to work with YSOs and support their families.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 