Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bad, Terrible Or Disastrous? How Bad Are Interest Rates Going To Get?

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The country is waiting nervously for today’s OCR announcement, which is going to be bad, terrible or disastrous,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “Because this Government can’t control its spending, it’s not a question of “if” we’re going to feel more pain, it’s a matter of when.”

“After getting whacked with a 50-basis point hike last month, most Kiwis will be hoping for a pause in the punishment. But the pain is still there.

“Householders who have re-fixed their mortgage recently are feeling the hurt, with the number who are behind on their mortgage repayments up 26 per cent on last year.

“Thanks to this Government’s failure to find savings to offset their massive increase in spending, rates are going to go higher and stay there longer. People re-fixing their mortgages from now on will get a massive shock, businesses will struggle under higher interest rates and even Councils are feeling the effect and are having to trim their spending.

“Contrast with Australia where the Government is in surplus and their OCR is at 3.85 percent. Was this budget just another part of our Government’s efforts to encourage more Kiwis to make Australia home?

“Labour should have taken a leaf from ACT’s book and found savings from wasteful or unnecessary spending to fund their increases.

“Our Alternative Budget, A Time For Truth, would cut $38 billion in spending over four years, without touching frontline services, and let people keep more of what they earn with a two-rate tax system – 17.5 and 28 per cent. If you’re a nurse on $70,000, our tax cuts let you keep $2,500 more a year.

“Our alternative budget attacks wasteful government spending by shrinking the bureaucracy. It reduces the number of public servants and removes whole departments that add no value for the public.

“We can’t afford to be staring down the barrel of 10 per cent mortgage rates. Only ACT has a fully costed alternative to Labour’s blowout budget that would stop inflation dead.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Narendra Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with NZ Steel to deliver the country's largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed that Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>


ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 