Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

We Don’t Need To Engineer A Recession, Government Can Tax Wealth

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Government to take responsibility for reducing inflation by taxing wealth instead of leaving RBNZ to continue hiking the Official Cash Rate.

“We know that inflation hits lower-income New Zealanders who spend the majority of their income covering the essentials like food and rent the hardest. We know that recessions also hit those same low-income people hardest, because they have smaller savings and tend to be in more precarious employment.

“Instead of relying on the Reserve Bank to use blunt economic tools to reduce demand, the Government can achieve far fairer outcomes by taxing wealth,” says Green Party revenue spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Last year the Reserve Bank admitted in response to my questions that they are engineering a recession.

“These decisions are not happening in a vacuum, but in response to Government policy that is not taking deflationary taxation measures.

“This leaves the same New Zealanders who shouldered the cost of getting through the pandemic to disproportionately carry the bill of recovery.

“Let’s be very clear: this is a political choice. It comes hot off the back of Government commissioned research that also paints a crystal clear image of immense wealth and tax inequity in this country.

“There’s a reason 52% of New Zealanders supported a wealth tax in Newshub polling last week. They know the system is not fair and the Greens are here to keep up the fight for them in the halls of power,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Narendra Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with NZ Steel to deliver the country's largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed that Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>


ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 