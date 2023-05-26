Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government’s Work For Survivors Of Abuse In Care Continues

Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government continues progress on the survivor-led independent redress system for historic abuse in care, with the announcement of the design and advisory group members today.


“The main recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s Abuse in Care interim redress report was for a survivor-led independent redress system, and the members of these groups will work closely with survivors to carry out this work,” Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little said.


“Following the appointment of Co-chairs Dr Annabel Ahuriri-Driscoll and Ruth Jones QSM earlier this month, I have appointed 10 members to the design group and 16 members to the advisory group to develop a new independent, trauma-informed redress system to support genuine healing for people who have been abused or neglected in care.


“The members and the co-chairs bring their own experiences and key perspectives, but also provide representation for Māori, Pacific, Deaf and disabled people, rangatahi, LGBTQI+ communities, and strong representation from both state and non-state abuse survivors.


“I am confident the new members and their co-chairs will ensure the new system reflects the voices of survivors who have shared their experiences with the Royal Commission,” Andrew Little said.

“Progress on improving the government’s support for survivors of abuse in care continues, including prioritising ill and elderly claimants to receive rapid payments, a new survivor experience service, and easier provision of survivor records of their time in care,” Andrew Little said.

The Royal Commission is expected to deliver its final report March 2024.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 