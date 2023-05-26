Government’s Work For Survivors Of Abuse In Care Continues

The Government continues progress on the survivor-led independent redress system for historic abuse in care, with the announcement of the design and advisory group members today.



“The main recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s Abuse in Care interim redress report was for a survivor-led independent redress system, and the members of these groups will work closely with survivors to carry out this work,” Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little said.



“Following the appointment of Co-chairs Dr Annabel Ahuriri-Driscoll and Ruth Jones QSM earlier this month, I have appointed 10 members to the design group and 16 members to the advisory group to develop a new independent, trauma-informed redress system to support genuine healing for people who have been abused or neglected in care.



“The members and the co-chairs bring their own experiences and key perspectives, but also provide representation for Māori, Pacific, Deaf and disabled people, rangatahi, LGBTQI+ communities, and strong representation from both state and non-state abuse survivors.



“I am confident the new members and their co-chairs will ensure the new system reflects the voices of survivors who have shared their experiences with the Royal Commission,” Andrew Little said.

“Progress on improving the government’s support for survivors of abuse in care continues, including prioritising ill and elderly claimants to receive rapid payments, a new survivor experience service, and easier provision of survivor records of their time in care,” Andrew Little said.

The Royal Commission is expected to deliver its final report March 2024.

