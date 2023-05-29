Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Labour’s Budget Announcement Falls Apart – Again

Monday, 29 May 2023, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

For two years in a row, Labour’s Budget centrepiece policy has been a shambles, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

“This is the second year in a row that Labour’s Budget announcement has failed to deliver for New Zealanders.

“Last year, Labour’s cost of living payment was a disaster from start to finish, reaching 700,000 fewer people than promised while being paid out to tens of thousands of people living overseas, and dead people.

“This year, most of New Zealand’s early childhood education sector has rejected Labour’s flagship policy of Budget 2023, saying it is ‘completely unworkable’ and will force them to hike their fees or close altogether.

“The last thing struggling Kiwi families need is for their childcare costs to increase even more while they try and manage their way through Labour’s cost-of-living crisis.

“This is a disaster for Labour and shows they are out of ideas and failing to deliver for New Zealand.

“While Labour now must go back to the drawing board, National already has a plan to ensure that childcare is more affordable, which is critical to helping more parents back into the workforce earlier.

“National will deliver the FamilyBoost childcare rebate directly to parents to support young families with childcare costs.

“FamilyBoost will help 130,000 low and middle income families keep more of what they earn, with up to $75 more in their after-tax pay each week.

“Under National, families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year depending on their income.

“National knows that it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve. That is why National is committed to supporting parents with the costs of childcare, so that they can return to work.”

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National‘s Aversion To Transparency

In the last year of a second term in government. the election outcome shouldn’t even be close. All that’s required for a competent Opposition to be streets ahead in the polls, is an ability to look like a credible government-in-waiting. Instead, we’ve got a very tight contest. There’s a reason for that. Under its current leader, National can’t manage to stop its own avowed coalition partner from stealing its traditional supporters... More>>



 
 

Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister... More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Grant Robertson Speech

Welcome to sunny and calm Wellington, which I know those of you who are visiting would of course expect to be the case. It’s been a busy week since we put forward the 2023 Budget... More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>

