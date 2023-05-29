Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

‘Coalition Of Chaos’ Strikes Again: Refusal To Define Mātauranga Māori Will Create Red Tape And Delay

Monday, 29 May 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

At today’s Environment Select Committee, Labour and Green Party members voted down a proposal from ACT MP Simon Court to include a definition of mātauranga Māori in the Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBE Bill), one of the two Bills which replace the RMA.

“Mātauranga Māori is a central element of the NBE Bill. It is something that Councils must take account of when considering development proposals, but how do you take account of something when you don’t know what it means?” Asks ACT Environment Spokesperson, Simon Court.

“The answer is that Councils will have to spend eons of time and oodles of money on consultants in order to come up with a definition of mātauranga Māori. Even then, they will still be open to challenge by any group which disagrees with that definition, leaving it up to the Courts to decide.

“This Bill is meant to enable ‘a significant improvement in housing supply, affordability and choice, and timely provision of appropriate infrastructure, including social infrastructure.’

“By creating this uncertainty within the bill, the Government has created a situation which will leave developers and Councils open to never ending legal challenges, as opponents seek to exploit this uncertainty.

“It is a recipe for delay, obfuscation and chaos, and the only people who will benefit are lawyers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National‘s Aversion To Transparency

In the last year of a second term in government. the election outcome shouldn’t even be close. All that’s required for a competent Opposition to be streets ahead in the polls, is an ability to look like a credible government-in-waiting. Instead, we’ve got a very tight contest. There’s a reason for that. Under its current leader, National can’t manage to stop its own avowed coalition partner from stealing its traditional supporters... More>>



 
 

Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister... More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Grant Robertson Speech

Welcome to sunny and calm Wellington, which I know those of you who are visiting would of course expect to be the case. It’s been a busy week since we put forward the 2023 Budget... More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 