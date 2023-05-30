Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hipkins, We Have A Problem

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister’s refusal to call crime a ‘problem’ on Morning Report shows he spends too long in the back of a Crown limo and not enough time out on the streets”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Just because the Prime Minister and the Police Minister feel safe ensconced in their Wellington bubbles doesn’t mean New Zealanders who are being terrorised do.

“The Prime Minister sets the tone for how our entire government responds to crime. If he can’t call crime a problem – instead referring to it as a ‘challenge’ – what message does that send? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious.

“It has echoes of the previous National Government refusing to call housing affordability a crisis.

“New Zealanders being terrorised by thugs in their homes, in their businesses, and on the streets is not a ‘challenge’, Prime Minister.

  • There has been a 465 per cent increase in ram raids in the last two years
  • Violent crime is out of control, with serious assaults resulting in injury up 121 per cent since 2017
  • Knife crime is up 20 per cent over the last two years
  • Acts intended to cause injury are up 42 per cent since 2017
  • Common assaults are up 47 per cent since 2017.

“I’d say we have a serious problem, and it all comes back to values.

“Chris Hipkins needs to get his head out of the sand and say what every right-thinking person knows.

“He won’t, and it’s going to take a Government with ACT at the centre to take crime seriously, restore proper consequences, and put victims first.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. The use of te reo on public signage? Recently National Party leader Christopher Luxon came out against the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has since opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.”
Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, another senior National MP (Chris Bishop) emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage... More>>



 
 

Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Grant Robertson Speech

Welcome to sunny and calm Wellington, which I know those of you who are visiting would of course expect to be the case. It’s been a busy week since we put forward the 2023 Budget. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 