Police Minister’s Claims Have No Credibility

Saturday, 3 June 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A new poll proves just how out of touch Police Minister Ginny Andersen is about how Kiwis feel under the soft-on-crime Labour Government, National's Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“According to a poll published by the New Zealand Herald today, an overwhelming 67 per cent felt either more concerned or much more concerned about being the victims of crime compared to five years ago.

“This flies in the face of Ms Andersen’s repeated claims to media and in Parliament that New Zealanders feel safer under Labour. They do not. Her statements have lost all credibility and so has she.

“This week the Police Minister appeared confused about why National asked her if she stands by her statement that New Zealanders feel safer under a Labour Government. Only five per cent of those polled said they felt less concerned about being the victim of crime.

“Maybe it will now be clear to Ms Andersen and her colleagues just how out of touch they are with how Kiwis are feeling.

“It is little wonder that Kiwis are worried, with violent offending, retail crime, ram raids and gang numbers all soaring since Labour became Government.

“This week Labour gloated for the second time about new police numbers, but it is clear that this is too little, too late. New Zealanders are not seeing or feeling the benefit as it has taken too long to be delivered and the massive increase in crime has absorbed any benefits.

“Labour's only two justice priorities have been to repeal the three strikes legislation and reduce the prison population, so it is no surprise that New Zealanders feel less safe in their homes, their businesses and in their communities.

“The sad reality is New Zealand has become a more dangerous country under Labour. National is the party that takes public safety seriously and will work hard to restore law and order so Kiwis can feel safe again.”

