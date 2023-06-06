Minister Of State To Drive Māori Export Growth Abroad

Hon Rino Tirikatene

Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth

Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Rino Tirikatene will travel to Singapore today, to meet with Singaporean counterparts, promote business investment for wāhine entrepreneurs, and explore investment opportunities for Māori land-based aquaculture.

“Singapore is one of New Zealand’s most significant trading partners, with whom we have a complementary and dispute free trade relationship with over $10 billion traded in the year ending December 2022,” Rino Tirikatene said.

“My visit will promote export growth opportunities between key Māori exporters, iwi and Singaporean agencies, technology entities, and investors to unlock commercial and technology transfer opportunities.

“It is well aligned with objectives promoting Māori businesses under the Trade for All and Aotearoa ki te Ao strategies, creating trade and export lift for New Zealand.

The Minister will meet with Singaporean counterparts to discuss New Zealand’s existing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Singapore including supply chain resilience, digital economy and green economy initiatives.

“We will also focus on exploring land-based aquaculture technology with the goal of transferring knowledge and technology back to New Zealand. This will drive greenfield investment in the aquaculture sector across New Zealand,” Rino Tirikatene said.

“I will also have the pleasure of speaking at a NZTE hosted InvestHer Investment Showcase evening – which will showcase some of New Zealand’s amazing wāhine-led businesses.

“The InvestHer event will bring together investors, key ecosystem players and women-in-business champions to connect and build relationships to help bring these businesses to the world.

“New Zealand shares more trade agreements with Singapore than any other partner, and we want to ensure that we are realising the potential of these agreements for the benefit of all New Zealanders,” Rino Tirikatene said.

Rino Tirikatene departs today and will be travelling from 6 – 10 June.

