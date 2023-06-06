Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is taking action to reduce the number of young people taking up vaping, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced.

“Too many young people are vaping, which is why we’re making a number of moves to stop that happening,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“From August this year, all vaping devices sold in New Zealand will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries. This limits the sale of cheap disposable vapes that are popular among young people.

“We also want vapes as far from the minds and reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be off-limits for new shops.

“From August, vapes will need child safety mechanisms, and potentially enticing names like ‘cotton candy’ and ‘strawberry jelly donut’ which accompany far too many products will be prohibited. Only generic names which accurately describe the flavours can be used such as “berry.”

“We recognise we need to strike a balance between preventing young people from starting to vape, at the same time as having vapes available as a cessation tool for those who genuinely want to give up smoking.

“These new regulations build on protections the Labour Government introduced in 2020, including banning sales to under-18s and prohibiting vape advertising and sponsorship.

“Vaping has played an important role in the record reduction of New Zealanders smoking over the last few years.

“New Zealand’s smoking rate is half the rate of what it was 10 years ago, with the number of people smoking falling by 56,000 in the past year.

“We’re creating a future where tobacco products are no longer addictive, appealing or as readily available, and the same needs to apply to vaping.”

