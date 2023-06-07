Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwi Businesses Say Retail Crime Is Unprecedented

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The state of law and order in New Zealand has been laid bare by the country’s largest supermarket chain, saying that retail crime has never been at the current levels, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Foodstuffs are reporting a nearly 40 per cent increase in retail crime incidents across its North Island stores in just the past year.

“Sadly, this corresponds with the data that Police are collecting nationally, which shows that retail crime has nearly doubled since 2018.

“Kiwis are clearly feeling the effects of this crime wave based on a Weekend Herald poll which showed 95 per cent of Kiwis do not feel safer than they did five years ago.

“This is a shocking indictment on the state of law and order under Labour. New Zealanders have a right to feel safe in their homes, workplaces, and their communities. But that is not the reality under this Government which has taken a soft-on-crime approach and has no plan to get on top of this offending.

“Not only are Kiwis feeling less safe, but this increase in crime is hurting the economy and making life tougher for all New Zealanders trying to navigate Labour’s cost of living crisis.

“When retail stores are paying higher insurance premiums and are too scared to invest in their businesses because they are almost expecting to be ram-raided, that is hurting New Zealand’s productivity.

“Sadly, this has become a reality under this soft-on-crime Government. Labour’s only target in law and order has been to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent.

“National has released a comprehensive policy to tackle the tsunami of retail offending largely driven by youths.”

A National Government will:

  • Introduce a Young Serious Offender (YSO) category to increase consequences for repeat offenders.
  • Set up Young Offender Military Academies where YSOs can be sent for up to 12 months for intensive rehabilitation.
  • Give greater powers for Police to tackle the criminal gangs recruiting young people into a life of crime.
  • Investment in community organisations to work with YSOs and support their families.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


IERP: Making Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, & More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said
More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 