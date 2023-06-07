National Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“The next National government will speed up the consenting process for infrastructure, do a better job of connecting projects with capital and set out a 30-year infrastructure pipeline.

“The last National government delivered New Zealand’s ultra-fast broadband network, built high-quality expressways, electrified the Auckland rail network, and started the City Rail Link.

“Meanwhile, Labour has spent six years focusing on vanity projects which have gone nowhere. Labour has done little more than cut ribbons on projects commissioned, consented and funded by National.

“Our Infrastructure for the Future plan will encourage much needed investment.

“National will expand the role of Crown Infrastructure Partners to create a National Infrastructure Agency. The NIA will connect domestic and offshore investors into New Zealand infrastructure, coordinate the various government infrastructure investment funds and act as a specialist delivery agency for complex projects.

“A National government would make use of innovative funding and financing vehicles like public-private partnerships, tolls and value-capture instruments to boost private sector investment in infrastructure. Central government alone can’t address New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit.

“We will establish national, city and regional “Deals”. These agreements will be long-term programmes of investment between regions and central government, spanning transport, rail, housing and other investments.

“National will introduce a fast-track process modelled on the COVID recovery legislation. This will also establish a class of projects known as Major Infrastructure Priorities, which will require decisions within one year, if referred by the Minister for Infrastructure.

“Finally, National will create a 30-year infrastructure pipeline and plan for New Zealand covering all infrastructure sectors, overseen by the Infrastructure Commission. This will give much-needed certainty to industry and make it easier to plan and drive efficiencies.

“Infrastructure is critical for economic growth and higher living standards. Where Labour has talked, National will deliver.”

