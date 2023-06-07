Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“The next National government will speed up the consenting process for infrastructure, do a better job of connecting projects with capital and set out a 30-year infrastructure pipeline.

“The last National government delivered New Zealand’s ultra-fast broadband network, built high-quality expressways, electrified the Auckland rail network, and started the City Rail Link.

“Meanwhile, Labour has spent six years focusing on vanity projects which have gone nowhere. Labour has done little more than cut ribbons on projects commissioned, consented and funded by National.

“Our Infrastructure for the Future plan will encourage much needed investment.

“National will expand the role of Crown Infrastructure Partners to create a National Infrastructure Agency. The NIA will connect domestic and offshore investors into New Zealand infrastructure, coordinate the various government infrastructure investment funds and act as a specialist delivery agency for complex projects.

“A National government would make use of innovative funding and financing vehicles like public-private partnerships, tolls and value-capture instruments to boost private sector investment in infrastructure. Central government alone can’t address New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit.

“We will establish national, city and regional “Deals”. These agreements will be long-term programmes of investment between regions and central government, spanning transport, rail, housing and other investments.

“National will introduce a fast-track process modelled on the COVID recovery legislation. This will also establish a class of projects known as Major Infrastructure Priorities, which will require decisions within one year, if referred by the Minister for Infrastructure.

“Finally, National will create a 30-year infrastructure pipeline and plan for New Zealand covering all infrastructure sectors, overseen by the Infrastructure Commission. This will give much-needed certainty to industry and make it easier to plan and drive efficiencies.

“Infrastructure is critical for economic growth and higher living standards. Where Labour has talked, National will deliver.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


IERP: Making Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, & More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said
More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 