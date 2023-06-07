Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary Step To Rise To $100,000

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Jan Tinetti

Minister of Education

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December next year.

The settlement will also see a number of improvements to primary teachers’ conditions, including more than double the classroom release time they currently have to manage workload, phased in over 2024 and 2025.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti welcomed the two-year settlement, which NZEI Te Riu Roa members have voted to accept.

“The offer addresses many of the concerns teachers have raised, goes towards easing cost of living pressures and shows how much this Government values the teaching workforce,” Jan Tinetti said.

“It includes pay rises of 18.3% for a starting teacher and up to 11.1% for an experienced teacher. Above this, teachers will also be provided with one off payments of up to $4,500 in July.

The top of the scale moves from $90,000 to $95,400 from 3 July 2023, then $98,262 on 3 July 2024, and $100,000 at the end of 2024.

This represents a 34% increase from the top salary rate of $74,460 in 2016.

The bottom of the scale will move from $51,358 to $55,358 from 3 July 2023, and to $60,735 by 2 December 2024 – an increase of 18.3%.

For new teachers this agreement means real progress. Someone who started on $55,948 at the beginning of last year because they had a specialist subject qualification, will move up the scale and be earning $73,307 in 2025 – a 31% increase in three years.

“The agreement also increased sick leave which will ensure that teachers receive at least 10 days sick leave per annum each year, and for new teachers, an increase from 31 days to 40 days in their first year of teaching, the introduction of a cultural leadership allowance, a lump sum equivalent to the cost of renewing teacher practicing certification ($710) and new teachers will have their cost of full certification paid ($512.37).

Extra classroom release time will be phased in from the start of the 2024 school year, so that by Term 1 of 2025, teachers will have at least a day a fortnight away from the classroom for planning, preparation, assessment and reporting – more than double what they have currently.

“Primary teachers will now have better certainty about pay and conditions over the next three years, which will be welcome news for schools, as well as children, parents, and wider school communities.

“The past few years have been extremely disruptive, firstly with the global pandemic and more recently with the extreme weather events. I am really pleased that we can now provide some stability for everyone.

“I am proud of the Government’s track record on education and our support of teachers. I look forward to continuing to work with teachers and school leaders to ensure our schools, and classrooms, are providing the world class education our kids deserve,” Jan Tinetti said.

The average remuneration for primary teachers, and increases, including base salary, units and allowances -

YearAverage Remuneration (rounded to nearest 100)IncreasePercentage increase
2023 (estimate)*89,3004,0004.7
202285,3001,5001.8
202183,8004,3005.4
202079,5004,7006.3
201974,8002,1002.9
201872,700 8001.1
201771,9001,7002.4
201670,2001,0001.4
201569,200 5000.7
201468,700  
  • 2023 average remuneration is estimated on the basis of the minimum $4,000 increase to the unified base salary scale which is effective from 3 July 2023 and the up to $4,500 in one off payments which have been provided under this settlement, added to the 2022 average actual remuneration.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


IERP: Making Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, & More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said
More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 