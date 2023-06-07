Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Govt Wishes Special Olympics Team Well

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Sport and Recreation

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Minister for Disability Issues

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson and Disability Issues Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan have wished the 39-strong New Zealand Special Olympics squad heading to Berlin the best of luck.

The New Zealand athletes departed for Germany today and will begin competing from next week.

“The athletes heading to the Special Olympics embody what inclusive sport is and the importance of participation,” Grant Robertson said.

“It is a chance to get behind our athletes and support them as they compete alongside 6,900 athletes from around 170 countries and show what they can achieve through their hard work and dedication.

“The Government’s Disability Inclusion Fund aims to improve the range and quality of physical activity on offer for disabled young people and make the sport sector more inclusive,” Grant Robertson said.

“The Special Olympics is the world’s largest inclusive supporting event, and our 39 athletes will compete across nine different sports. Sport should be something everyone can participate in,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“We’re committed to valuing disabled people and supporting them to have opportunities in sport. The New Zealand athletes competing in the Special Olympics 2023 will inspire a future generation of disabled athletes.

“I would like to congratulate all our athletes on their selection for the games. This is only possible because of Special Olympics New Zealand and the volunteers, coaches, whānau, supporters and friends of the athletes competing.

“Best of luck to all the athletes competing! We know you will do New Zealand proud,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
