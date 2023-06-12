‘Red Radio’ Issues Russian Propaganda
Monday, 12 June 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
ACT is demanding answers tonight after Radio New Zealand
republished Reuters articles on its website that appear to
have been altered with Kremlin-friendly
framing.
“This is a deeply concerning development,"
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“The Ukrainians are
fighting for their very existence against a brutal
dictatorship.
“If our state broadcaster has
published material that has included Russian propaganda it
would be appalling.
"The Chief Executive must explain
who changed the text, why they changed it, and what will be
done to prevent RNZ becoming a conduit for Putin’s
propaganda.
“RNZ needs to investigate urgently and
be totally transparent about the results so New Zealanders
can have confidence in its
reporting.”
