Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Want More Kids? Make Housing Affordable

Monday, 12 June 2023, 3:05 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“If politicians want to see a growing New Zealand population, don’t tell us to have more kids, make housing affordable,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Housing Spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“I’ve been told numerous times by young New Zealanders that the most effective contraception in New Zealand is the housing market. People can’t see a future in which they can afford to bring up a family here.

“This view is backed up by research, this 2012 article from Democraphic Research found “The effect of being in an expensive housing market is a delay of first births by three to four years…” This comparison of birth rates in the USA show that they drop most rapidly in counties with the fastest-appreciating home values. A paper from the University of Bristol even found that renting is bad for fertility.

“It’s no wonder New Zealanders are reluctant to have kids, the number of 25–29-year-olds living in their own home here has fallen by more than a quarter since 1986, from 61 per cent to 44 per cent.

“Housing is unaffordable because it is too difficult and expensive to build enough homes. One problem is infrastructure funding, another problem is expensive building material and red tape.

“ACT has policies to address these issues. Whether it is sharing GST with local councils on consents to fund infrastructure, or the Materials Equivalence Register which would ensure more competition and address supply issues around building materials.

“My Member’s Bill for GST-Sharing was read in Parliament just this week. ACT, National, the Greens, Te Pati Māori, and both independent MPs voted for it, but Labour used its majority to quash a sensible policy whose time has come.

“These simple changes would put New Zealand in a much better place to go forward as a more united, less divided community, with more housing built for the next generation.

“With successive Governments failing on housing it is clear real change is needed. ACT has the policies to make housing more affordable – then more Kiwis might want to grow their families.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 