Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Roadmap To Tackle Rheumatic Fever

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

 

A five-year focus on tackling rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease has been announced by Associate Health Minister Barbara Edmonds.

The Rheumatic Fever Roadmap 2023 – 2028 launched in Ōtara today will help prevent, identify and manage rheumatic fever across Aotearoa.

“Rheumatic fever is an entirely preventable disease. Māori and Pacific people, particularly our children and young people, bear the greatest burden of rheumatic fever which can cause debilitating heart disease,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“Our Pacific people make up 60 percent of overall rheumatic fever cases with Māori following at 37 percent. This is in sharp contrast to the rest of the population which represent three percent.

“Despite a decline in hospitalisations, latest data for Auckland indicates that overall rheumatic case numbers have been trending up again post-pandemic. We know this is worrying for communities.

“Over the past decade a range of prevention programmes have focussed on sore throat management and access to care, healthy housing and raising awareness.

“Today’s announcement brings these together alongside new initiatives. There will be a continued priority on those most at risk, and we also want to see their whānau gain better access to knowledge about prevention and management.

“Today’s roadmap outlines improved access and coordination of care, including the transition between paediatric and adult services, reducing barriers for patients, and supporting workforce development.

“Rheumatic fever prevention is complex and requires a comprehensive response.

“I want to acknowledge everyone across who helped develop the roadmap, from academics to health professionals, researchers and whānau who has shared their lived experience.

“Their input has ensured a strong patient, whānau and community focus,” Barbara Edmonds said.

Read the roadmap and find out more on the Te Whatu Ora website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 