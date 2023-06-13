Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mismanaged Retreat Delays Continue To Disappoint

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Aucklanders whose homes suffered damage from Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent flood events are the latest to be told they face fresh delays until they learn their fate, National’s Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk says.

“While ministers have been quick to make vague announcements about flood and cyclone damaged areas, owners who are wanting to know if they will have to rebuild or relocate are yet to see meaningful detail.

“This week it has been the turn of Auckland, where hundreds of residents who live in beach settlements including Muriwai, Piha and Karekare and other areas wait to find out whether they will face the permanent loss of their homes.

“Earlier this month, Minister for Auckland Michael Wood strongly implied that on 12 June, Auckland Council would be talking to property owners about the broad categories they may be in, such as whether they can rebuild as before, rebuild differently or face moving permanently.

“But on Monday, Auckland Council informed owners that they will simply begin contacting homeowners seeking information about their properties, and they will only find out about their futures sometime ‘later in the year’.

“Almost four months to the day since Cyclone Gabrielle - and even longer since the Auckland Anniversary floods - the lack of tangible progress and transparency is appalling.

“If all that is happening now is homeowners are being asked about their properties, why did this process not start months ago? The delays mean more heartbreak for those affected.

“A lack of leadership and direction from the Labour Government is leaving lives in limbo across the North Island.

“Families are often living in temporary or damaged accommodation, under huge financial strain and unable to make decisions about whether and how to rebuild.

“Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson and the rest of this Labour Government need to show the urgency and attention that this desperate situation deserves.”

