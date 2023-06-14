Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Primary Sector Keeps Paying The Way

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The latest import-export data from Stats NZ has reinforced how important pastoral farming is to New Zealand’s wellbeing, even though Labour and the Greens are intent on taxing the life out of it,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Goods exports have increased $7.0 billion (10.7 per cent) to $73.0 billion, driven by dairy products, including milk powder, butter, and cheese. Despite the constant beating it takes, rural New Zealand has carried on paying New Zealand's way.

“The primary sector kept New Zealand afloat during the Covid pandemic, it’s the only thing keeping New Zealand’s economy going through the Labour Government’s borrow and spend crisis as well.

“ACT is proud to stand up for rural New Zealand and has been its loudest voice in Parliament. Just this morning the Prime Minister was forced to rule out a fertiliser tax after ACT forced them into revealing work on it last month.

“Tomorrow we will release our Primary Industries policy, focussed on pulling back on the heavy-handed regulation and central planning coming out of Wellington and letting farmers get on with what they do best.

“If New Zealanders want a growing economy that gets on top of inflation the primary sector is essential. That’s why ACT is campaigning to end the endless red tape and regulation, to give farmers certainty they won’t be unfairly taxed, to ensure they can get staff when they need them, and to give them – not central planners in Wellington – control over how they do things.

“New Zealand farmers are the best in the world, and they’ve had to confront plenty of challenges recently. Despite this they’ve carried on producing and continue to keep New Zealand’s economy afloat. We are proud to be the voice for rural New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda. Yet here’s the thing. The unfortunate reality is that the outcome of the Ukraine war may well end up on the side of the digital journalist. Meaning: While we are all talking about the ethics of RNZ’ war coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 