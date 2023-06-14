Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unshackle Farmers, Bring Down Food Prices

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Kiwi families continue to come under strain as food inflation sits above 12 per cent for four months in a row, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“Food prices haven’t climbed this fast, this persistently since 1987. Kiwi families are facing generational financial challenges as Labour loses control of the economy and watches on as wages are crushed by the cost of everything.

“This is the inevitable result of Labour’s failed approach to the economy. Finance Minister Grant Robertson has loaded billions of dollars of spending into the economy, even as the activity stagnates and Kiwis keep falling further behind.

“But it’s not just spending. The Labour Government has tied down whole sectors of the economy down in red tape, driving up costs, which are inevitably passed on to consumers.

“It’s obvious we need to clear blockages from economy to help bring inflation down and ensure Kiwis can get ahead again.

“National is committed to unshackling the rural economy by scrapping 19 broken regulations, which will reduce costs on farmers, ensuring agriculture can grow and that Kiwis pay less for home-grown food at the checkout.

“It’s not just a win for families at the checkout. Giving farmers and growers a break from endless paperwork means more time to build their business and support the flagging New Zealand economy.

“After years of economic failure, it’s clear the country needs a fresh approach. National has a plan to beat inflation, fix the economy, and lift incomes for all.”

